Police are investigating a vehicle fire in a Wagga suburb that posed a danger to a close by residence on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Oliver Place, Tolland about 7.45am on Monday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park station commander Mark Edis upon arrival crews found a vehicle at the rear of a premises that was well alight.
"The vehicle was located close to the premises so if it had of spread the premises could have caught alight," Mr Edis said.
"We sent out two crews who extinguished the fire and gained entrance into the premises to be able to prevent the fire from spreading.
"It was extinguished relatively quickly."
Police were also called to the scene and have established an investigation into the cause of the fire.
It is the second vehicle fire in three days, with emergency services also called to Bourke Street on Saturday shortly after 3.10am where they also found a car that had been burnt out.
