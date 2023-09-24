Well supported and well behaved, Football Wagga happy with grand final crowds

With seven clubs represented across three days of grand final action, Football Wagga are pleased with the sportsmanship and support shown during this year's premiership games.
President Paul Galloway said he wasn't aware of any crowd incidents across the three days, and thanked spectators not only for their support for their teams but their respect for officials.
"We're really happy with the crowd that's attended over the last three days," Galloway said.
"We've seen a mix of supporters from all clubs so that's been really pleasing from a football perspective and in the juniors on Saturday we saw a lot of extended family and a lot of relatives attend which is fantastic for the juniors who play the game."
Happy to report there was plenty of passion in the stands, he said the association was grateful for the restraint supporters showed.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's an emotional sport, and it's a sport that can attract interesting spectator behaviour but I think this year we've been really lucky in the way that things have gone," he said.
"The crowds have been respectful of each other and of each other's supporters, and the teams in general.
"Also importantly they've been respectful towards the referees.
"Of course there's been moments where the spectators have disagreed with a decision, but all in all the crowds have been well behaved."
Not only pleased with the crowd's behaviour, Galloway was excited with the atmosphere crowds had been bringing to games across the weekend.
Feeling a large crowd and loud support is an important part of grand final action, he said that good atmosphere doesn't just make a game more enjoyable for spectators, but players too.
"I think for the players it's really important, you maybe don't usually play in front of lots of people or you play at a funny time, but this year it's been really good to have a big crowd here, in the middle of the day, with lots of supporters, for them when you work hard all year to get to a grand final, the best thing about it is playing in front of a large group of people," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.