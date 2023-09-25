Tolland player-coach Bernadette Blake capped off a terrific Leonard Cup season with not only a premiership but also with the Player of the Year Award.
Blake was already having a fantastic day after having led both Tolland's Leonard Cup and Madden Shield sides to premiership success however the good news kept on coming.
The Tolland coach was caught off guard by the award and admitted that she felt she hadn't had the best of years performance wise.
"I didn't expect that," Blake said.
"I was here coaching the girls this year and I didn't feel like I had great games.
"But it's nice that people still think I can do something out on the park."
The award added to what was a memorable day for Blake who played alongside her daughter Katherine in the Leonard Cup premiership win.
Blake said it was fantastic to just play in a grand final alongside her daughter but winning the premiership made the occasion even more special.
"Just being in it with Katie was awesome," she said.
"It was great she could have her first grand final, we are like family that team so she had big sisters and me around her out there.
'She did really well, it's hard in grand finals because everyone else is just as hungry but she did awesome.
"I was really proud of her and it was awesome to share that, it was so good."
Despite holding a two-goal lead for the near entirety of the game, Blake admitted that she was nervous about Hanwood making a comeback right until the final whistle.
"Pretty much the whole match I was stressed," she said.
"When we got up 3-1 I was thinking good a two-goal buffers okay but then they got another one.
"So when we scored the last one it was just awesome and I was thinking if we can keep this until 10 minutes out then even if they get one back we should be okay.
"When they said we were six minutes out and we still had two buffer I thought maybe we could do it, but literally I was walking around the park and I was absent really for the last 20 minutes because I could've believe we could do this.
"It was good."
Leading from the front, Blake also kicked a memorable long range goal leading up to halftime to put Tolland up 3-1.
Striking the ball from deep, Blake admitted she was unsure what her intentions were but said she was more than happy to claim the result.
"I don't know whether it was a cross or a shot," she said.
"But it went in so I'll take it, I think the pitch makes you kick better honestly."
