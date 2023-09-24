Lake Albert, Hanwood earn lower grade soccer premierships

Lake Albert and Hanwood have secured themselves premierships in Football Wagga's third and fourth grades at Equex Centre this weekend.
Under lights on Saturday night, Hanwood secured their first premiership of the weekend in the Blake Trophy with a 4-3 win over Lake Albert in extra time.
A back-to-back-to-back third grade premiership for the travelling side, they took the scenic route to the grand final, after a loss to the Sharks in their first final.
With scores drawn at 2-2 at the final whistle, a 110th minute goal was too little too late for Lake Albert thanks to a triple from Hanwood's Zane Vardanega.
Game winner Varanega continued his outstanding form and with 39 goals this season, he's been near unstoppable with the ball.
It was incredibly his third triple for the year, with the young striker not scoring in just four games this season.
There was ample action across the field, with four yellows issued alongside two straight reds that had both teams finishing a man down.
Kobe Ellis was named man of the match after an outstanding performance for the winning side.
It was a long slog to the premiership for Lake Albert's Nankivell Cup side, who earned a 1-0 win over Wagga United on Friday night.
Kristian Bonetti banged home the only goal of the game at the eight minute mark, and the score wouldn't change for the remainder of the game.
Lake Albert made their way through the home and away season undefeated until United managed a 5-4 win on penalties over the Sharks in the major semi.
The win set up a pattern for the weekend of grand finals, with semi-final losers winning every premiership game leading into the still to be played Pascoe Cup final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.