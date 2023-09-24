The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Lake Albert, Hanwood earn lower grade soccer premierships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 24 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood celebrate their third grade premiership win over Lake Albert on Saturday night. Pocture supplied
Hanwood celebrate their third grade premiership win over Lake Albert on Saturday night. Pocture supplied

Lake Albert and Hanwood have secured themselves premierships in Football Wagga's third and fourth grades at Equex Centre this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.