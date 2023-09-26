My country lost its soul?
As an ex-service person I am appalled at the shambles, and the lies and half-truths we are witnessing. I now question what I was trying to defend. I had thought my service was for equality and the right for all of us in Australia to enjoy life in peace. Apparently, I was wrong!
In 1902 the constitution was deliberately written by our first PM, Deakin to start the White Australia policy.
From that day on, the abuse and neglect of First Nations people continued. Albeit, the treatment meted out to the 'forgotten' was to become more subtle.
A recent article in the Sydney Morning Herald reminds us that our early transported convicts were more privileged than their contemporaries in Britain.
For example, in the colony they could not be flogged, or hung unless they had permission by the governor. There are many examples in our history where such 'privileges' were not offered to First Nations people.
The question now facing us is this: Are we that smug and/or dulled in our senses that a change to the constitution is seen as a threat to us all? I think not.
We need to right the wrong. Vote Yes.
I hear your voice Ms Mulholland (DA Letters, 21/9), but it is time for a reality check. The proposed legislation is very clear, read it, read it again slowly and analyse what it actually says. You will find much comfort there.
The proposed s129 says: "the Parliament", that is the government as elected by every one of us, will "have the power", ie the Parliament can make the laws, as it already does with so much of our lives, "with respect to matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice including its composition, functions, powers and procedures".
This states that the Voice is under the ultimate control of the people whom we elect to govern our country.
We trust them with all other legislation, why not this?
As with all legislation, sometimes we will agree with what they do, sometimes we won't.
A change of government via an election may mean a change in how the Voice functions, but that is not to be feared.
The proposed legislation is there to ensure that the Aboriginal people can, if they wish, make submissions on legislation - either as proposed by the government, or, if they think it is desirable, make suggestions for legislation on matters that affect them.
The government can then choose to ignore, follow or discuss the proposals. They are under no obligation to do anything other than listen.
The power of The Voice lies in it being a permanent part of the Constitution. Not something that can be removed at the whim of the government of the day.
So many people respond to the referendum, with "I agree that the Constitution should recognise our Indigenous people but I don't know what the Voice means".
Go with your hearts, accept that the Voice won't affect the majority of the population; The Voice has very little power, it is just recognition that the original owners of our land should have a say in the legislation that affects them.
It is our turn to listen. It is hoped that by listening, change can be made for a better future for all of us.
Beware of the vortex!
Don't stand near the polls. You may get caught in the vortex of the Yes vote freefall.
Scientists have been warning world governments for years now that the burning of fossil fuels to create energy must cease or be drastically reduced.
Events that have taken place in the Antarctic this year add significant credence to the constant warnings coming from scientists.
Antarctic sea ice levels can be approximately two-and- a-half the size of Australia.
Earlier this year it was reported that an area roughly the size of Western Australia was missing.
