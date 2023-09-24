One of Wagga's most loved sporting events has drawn an impressive turnout with runners and riders packing the streets this weekend.
The Lake Run and Ride celebrated 50 years in style with 1001 registrations as hundreds made their way through Kooringal and Lake Albert on Sunday morning.
Winning the 10km race for the men was Brad Kahlefeldt, while wife Radka took out second place.
In the 5km event, Kelsey Tobin took out fastest for the women followed by Marcos Sodupe for the men.
To mark the momentous occasion, Member for Wagga Joe McGirr officially started the 10km run and cycle event, while Wagga mayor Dallas Tout kicked off the 5km event.
Lake Run and Ride President Phil Roy said the sunny weather with mild temperatures proved a great combination for a stellar event.
"The weather was just perfect," Mr Roy said.
He said a real highlight was seeing "a really good roll up" of people, with about 300 more people take part in this year's event compared to last year.
"Everyone was keen to participate and the course was in particularly good nick," he said.
Mr Roy said it was "great to see folks out and getting involved in community events like this."
"It's all about getting out, being active and participating and not necessarily about who comes first," he said.
In addition to the usual fanfare, this year's anniversary event also saw participants receive giveaways including a free Lake Run and Ride branded towel as they crossed the finish line.
The Lake Run and Ride president was also impressed with the "really strong registrations" from younger members of the community.
