Kelsey Bale overcame some early trouble to take out the Million Dollar Chase Wagga final on Friday night.
The Daniel Gibbons-trained three-year-old jumped from box eight and found trouble early tangling with the Jess Fothergill-trained Scorching Boy just seconds into the 525m feature race.
Despite the tangle, she was still able to claw her way into the top two and then overcame the Geoffrey Scott-Smith-trained Dundee Smokey in the home straight.
Hector Fawley trained by Lisa Cockerell finished third behind the pair and is the third qualifier that will now head to Wentworth Park for the semi-finals on October 6 ahead of the $1,000,000 final a week later.
Tiggerlong Ruby trained by Helen Finn was the first local dog across the line in fourth while the Scott Parry-trained Cartwright Queen finished an impressive fifth.
It was also a good night for Wagga trainer Ben Talbot who claimed two wins across the 10-race card with Flash Wave and Aston Whisky both taking impressive victories.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.