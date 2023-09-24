The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Kelsey Bale overcame some early trouble to take out the Million Dollar Chase Wagga final on Friday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 24 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Daniel Gibbons-trained Kelsey Bale took out the Million Dollar Chase Wagga final ahead of Dundee Smokey and Hector Fawley. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club
The Daniel Gibbons-trained Kelsey Bale took out the Million Dollar Chase Wagga final ahead of Dundee Smokey and Hector Fawley. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Kelsey Bale overcame some early trouble to take out the Million Dollar Chase Wagga final on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.