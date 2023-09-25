Barrell wins Gwen Gardiner award for service to his club, the game

Tolland's Ethan Barrell has been awarded the 2023 Gwen Gardiner award for his contributions to soccer not only as a player but as a club person.
Reaching his tenth year with the club this season, Barrell has supported not only his under 15/16 team this season, but made his senior debut, regularly stepping into the third grade side.
Volunteering at many club events throughout the season, Barrell has also picked up the whistle as a referee this year.
The 14-year-old said he enjoys helping out around the club as well as playing.
"It feels good, I'm just happy that I can help the community and still play," Barrell said.
"I just do it because I like helping the community and to give back, they help me so I can play and everyone else can play, they're a good club."
Notching up 10 seasons with the club last year, Barrell said he's got no plans on leaving the Wolves any time soon.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's good that I'm not changing clubs, and got to do my junior and seniors with Tolland," he said.
In his first year playing senior soccer, Barrell said it was nice to have the opportunity to play alongside his dad.
"This was my first year in senior, I got to play with my day which was pretty cool," he said.
"It was fun, he couldn't keep up, but it was fun, we just have that connection on field and he knows where I'm going to be.
"It's cool that he can survive the 90-minutes without breaking."
Though impressed to see his dad still playing, Barrell said his eyes are on bigger and better things.
"I won't be playing third grade when I'm his age, I'll be in first," he said.
"I'm hoping I can keep going up in the ranks and prove myself to the club."
Nominees for the award are submitted by association clubs, with Football Wagga voting on the winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.