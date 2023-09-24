A fantastic goal in extra time from Jolia Tombek guided Tolland to a 4-3 victory over Temora in the Madden Shield grand final.
Tolland coach Bernadette Blake was elated with the victory and said that both teams had played an entertaining brand of football.
"It was fantastic," Blake said.
"I think all the spectators that came to watch definitely got their moneys worth.
"It was a really good start to the grand finals today and they played the ball, they didn't just boot it.
"It was a really nice match and it was very exciting to watch."
Both teams had their chances in the first half however they were unable to find the back of the net.
Tolland grabbed the lead early in the second half through a cracking goal to India Hagenbach which broke the deadlock and then minutes later she set up Phoebe Iacono to put the Wolves 2-0 up.
However Temora then quickly hit back through Maryam Gardner and Farha Sulaiman to bring it back to 2-2.
Gardner then found the back of the net a second time to put Temora up 3-2 as the game edged towards full time.
However a terrific deep strike from Tombek saw Tolland tie it all up at 3-3 and send the game into extra time.
Tombek's second goal of the match in extra time was then the match winner as Tolland secured a 4-3 victory.
Tolland were probably on the back foot a little bit in the opening half and Blake was proud of the way they turned it around so quickly in the second half.
"I think we started okay and then we dropped off a little bit and they got on top of us," she said.
"The girls went out and we said to be positive and keep working, we've got another 45 or longer to play and to just enjoy the experience and keep working hard.
"That's what they did and they came out firing and I think we then might've thought we had it in the bag.
"But grand finals can go either way and it's a long match so the girls just did phenomenally to stay in the match and it was good."
However after leading 2-0, Tolland soon found themselves trailing 3-2 and Blake conceded that there was indeed some nervous moments on the sidelines when Temora hit the front.
"This is my first gig as a coach and sitting on the sidelines it's hard," she said.
"I think I was more stressed about that than being out there on the pitch.
"But I kind of felt the girls could definitely get something and the goal that took it to extra time was just a phenomenal goal.
"It just shows that you keep working and it pays off."
Iacono was awarded the medal for player of the match and was one of a number of standouts for Tolland.
Blake was proud of Iacono's performance and also noted the efforts of Hagenbach who played on bravely despite battling injury.
"I think India Hagenbach started really well and Phoebe who was player of the match did really well too," she said.
"Our defenders were awesome with Sarah Fraser, Leigh Henson at the back and then Maddie (Monteleone) our captain.
"But I think Jolia's goals were the thing that lifted the team, in grand finals sometimes you need someone to pull something special out of the bag and she definitely did that.
"It was bloody awesome."
Sally Dennis from Leeton United was announced as the Madden Shield Player of the Year in the post game ceremony.
Full Time
Tolland 4 (J Tombek 2, I Hagenbach, P Iacono goals) d Temora 3 (M Gardner 2, F Sulaiman goals)
