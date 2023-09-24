Magnetic poised for a big win despite barrier draw

Magnetic is ready to deliver more of the same despite a wide barrier draw and a big weight in the Stan Axtill Memorial at Leeton on Monday.
The well performed sprinter managed to just win at Wagga at his first-up run and with the added race fitness is expected to add to his glowing record in the Southern Districts.
Prepared by father and son Leon and Troy Corstens, Magnetic has had the edge on similar opposition in the past and young apprentice Emma Ly is looking forward to riding the galloper again.
"He was very good winning first-up and it's nice to be on him in a race because I use to ride him in track work before I moved to Sydney," Ly said.
Ly, who claims three kilograms, is indentured to Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott at Randwick and is clocking up plenty of kilometres in her quest to ride winners.
Magnetic rarely fails in the country and if he does, he normally finishes in the top three, as his record indicates.
Brenlyn's Trooper was an eye-catching last start fifth behind Magnetic over 1000 metres and the extra 150 metres provides him with an opportunity to turn the tables.
Trainer Andrew Dale has scratched in-form stablemate Sheila, a winner of four of her past five starts, from the feature race and she will instead start in the Benchmark 58 (1050m).
Dale said Brenlyn's Trooper would have to produce his usual finish to reverse the result the last time he raced Magnetic.
"You would think Magnetic will be out the front and we will be back a bit. Brenlyn's Trooper will carry the same weight and Magnetic goes up two kilograms for beating us two and a half lengths," Dale said.
Big Day Out was solid first-up running fourth to Magnetic, while Northernero will most likely also be giving the top weight a start in the run before unleashing his customary strong finish.
Well In Sight has finished third in her two starts back from a break, and will have improved race fitness, she could easily lead for a great part of the final race on the seven race program.
Meanwhile, Dale feels Sheila only has to maintain her present form and handle the extra weight to prove hard to hold out again with apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings aboard.
Sheila carried 59 kilograms to victory last start and rises in the weights by three and a half lengths.
"It's a short distance race and she is drawn the one so I expect her to go close even though it's a big weight. She did carry more weight when she won at Narrandera (63.5kg) and this time she has one kilogram less," he said.
"It's also hard to keep winning, but she is in very good form and when mares are in form they are hard to stop."
