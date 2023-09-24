The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the photos from Wagga's family-friendly fun Spring Jam festival

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 24 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga's Botanic Gardens was the hottest place in town for the city's youngsters on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.