Wagga's Botanic Gardens was the hottest place in town for the city's youngsters on Saturday.
The annual Spring Jam festival drew a joyous crowd to the gardens, which transformed into a wonderland for children and families to take in over the day.
The festivities saw children take part in workshops covering everything from art and puzzles to circus and DJing, against a backdrop of musical performances and tasty treats from a spread of food vendors.
A ton of fun with a touch of education were the key ingredients in creating the event, Wagga City Council's events officer Emma Corbett said ahead of the big day.
Swipe or click through the gallery to see photos from Spring Jam by DA photographer Les Smith.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.