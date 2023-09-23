A young couple will be farewelled at funeral services after a tragic crash at Corowa.
Daniel Moffitt, 18, and his partner Kasie-Lee Parker, 19, died when their vehicle hit a tree on Redlands Road.
Police believe Mr Moffitt's car and his twin brother's car collided before the September 12 incident.
Ms Parker, who hailed from Queensland, will be farewelled at a ceremony at Ormeau, between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, on Wednesday, September 27.
In other news
Loved ones have donated more than $4000 to cover funeral costs.
The service will feature purple and aqua, the late teenager's favourite colours.
Mr Moffitt will be farewelled at Club Corowa on Friday, September 29.
"He was the dearly loved son of Dean and Vicki and the much-loved brother of Bryce," a funeral notice states.
"Loved partner of Kasie."
The service, which will be streamed, starts at 2pm and will be followed by a private cremation.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.