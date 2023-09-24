A car has been burnt out along a major Wagga thoroughfare at the weekend.
Firefighters were called to Bourke Street, opposite Jubilee Park, about 3.10am on Saturday following reports of a car on fire.
Turvey Park station commander Jeff Edwards said firefighters arrived a short time later to find a Queensland-registered Holden sedan well alight and after battling to extinguish the blaze, managed to put it out just after 4am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Unfortunately the car was totally destroyed and has been left at the roadside with police tape around it.
Last December, Wagga crews were called to 12 car fires in six weeks, six of which took place over just 12 days.
While Commander Edwards said they haven't experienced many such incidents lately, they are still a real issue.
Commander Edwards said car fires can cause a "major disruption" to local residents, especially to families and he said this has a real "impact on the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.