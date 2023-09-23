As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers including The Daily Advertiser's Madeline Begley present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
You'll be able to see - and hear - from people like Peter Murray, whose 50-year working life was spent in his home town of Gundagai.
Peter and his wife, Sheila, were actively involved in the community before her health deteriorated and they moved to Wagga in 2018.
To younger generations, Peter offers this advice: be honest.
"If people aren't honest, there's no hope," he said.
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what the photographers captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project on Wednesday.
Enjoy your Sunday and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
