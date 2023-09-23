The Daily Advertiser

'If people aren't honest, there's no hope'

Updated September 23 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers including The Daily Advertiser's Madeline Begley present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.