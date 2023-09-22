Mark Pitt made a perfect return to the Riverina after dominating the NSW Breeders Challenge heats on Friday.
The Leeton product and Victorian trainer Emma Stewart lined up four short priced favourites in the four heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
All four of them won.
Pitt, who is now based near Shepparton, was pleased with his winning return.
"It was a great day out," Pitt said.
"They all looked like pretty good winnable chances on paper and that's the way it turned out throughout the day."
Coming off the back of four group one wins at Melton on Saturday, Pitt rated Oliver Dan in the three-year-old colts and geldings as the impressive of his quartet of victories.
Racing without cover throughout, the son of Bettors Delight still proved too strong for leader Captains Catch to win by a 5.3 metres in a new three-year-old track record mile rate of 1:51.3.
After a win at Melton on protest last time out, Pitt believes he's continuing to develop.
"He just worked forward and kept the pressure on the whole trip," Pitt said.
"He was too strong for them late.
"It was a big performance as he's got a few tricks up his sleeve at the start but once you get him away he's usually pretty safe."
Renewal then backed up from her second behind stablemate Draw A Dream in the Vicbred Super Series Final on Saturday to take out the two-year-old fillies heat.
After Aromet Girl galloped in the early stages, Renewal was able to dictate terms before going on to down resuming group one winner Eye Believe by 11.8 metres.
Pitt was impressed with how she backed up.
"She run a really good race on Saturday against a star filly Draw A Dream, so I expected her to race well," he said.
"It is a quick back up but I don't think it took too much out of her."
War Dan Buddy then made it three straight wins in the two-year-old colts and geldings heat.
After finishing fourth behind stablemate Stormryder at group one level on Saturday, Pitt thought he appreciated the drop in grade.
"He's going really good, there's probably just a couple who have got his measure at the moment that he's been racing against," he said.
"He's had a couple of tough trips too but he's just ticking away and hopefully we can get through to the final."
Major Delight, who won her heat at Riverina Paceway last year before going on to take out the group one series, then returned with a bang to complete the perfect trip for Pitt and Stewart, who is under investigation for Victorian stewards.
She's now won 11 of her 12 starts, including three at group one level.
Pitt was pleased with how she resumed after winning the group two Bathurst Gold Tiara in March.
"It was a great return for her," he said.
"She's only had the one trial leading into it so we expect her to be better again come semi-final time."
There is one more round of heats at Menangle before the semi-finals on October 21.
