The Art Factory is more than just a creative studio for arts - it's a place where they make the invisible visible.
The supported studio is on a mission to provide artists who are neuro-diverse and disabled an opportunity to learn and develop their skills.
"We have 40 artists working during the week; some of our artists will come one day a week or three days a week," studio supervisor Kerrie Rudd said.
They're currently hosted by Wagga Marketplace, where they were given a pop-up studio for a month with artists offering portraits of anyone who volunteers as a sitter, and are back for one week of the school holidays.
The studio recently took out the outstanding community organisation title at the Wagga Business Chamber's Golden Crow Awards, and is now a finalist in the Riverina Murray Regional Business Awards to be held in Albury.
The art studio was facilitated by the Riverina Community College in Wagga and emerged from the arts movements in the 60s and 70s.
"It's been a wonderful opportunity for our artists to engage with the local community, to be seen, to be heard as professional artists and as exciting members of the community," Ms Rudd said.
As many of the artists are non-verbal, Ms Rudd believes that art can bridge barriers through its visual language.
"I think sometimes when there's organisations which support people with disabilities it becomes too much about the disability and people aren't seen as just people," she said.
The Art Factory runs two workshops daily during the first week of school holidays, with the one-hour sessions each weekday at 11am and 1pm until September 29.
The free workshops are suitable for children aged between eight and 12, have limited spaces and can be booked through Humanitix.
