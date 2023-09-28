WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel still shakes his head in disbelief when it comes to his lightly-raced mare Tinge Of Ginge.
It was February this year and the then three-year-old was on board Gorrel's truck to Albury for just her third race start when the unthinkable happened.
A car was rear-ended into path of Gorrel's truck on the Olympic Highway, forcing it to overturn on the side of the row.
Tragically, one of the four horses died at the scene and Gorrel cannot believe Tinge Of Ginge survived.
"She was at the front of the truck, which wore the brunt. I don't know how she survived," Gorrel said.
"The one next to her died. That was Dantain's Magic and she was the last out.
"She was in a terrible state. She had the wither injuries, she had some terrible head lacerations but thankfully just superficial. She looked like she had gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson but it did fix up alright.
"Brian Hibbert, the raceday vet, he and Molly (Bourke) and Anaelle (Gangotena) did a marvellous job keeping her calm on the side of the road and got her to uni out there and they did a wonderful job.
"The poor thing was covered in diesel because the diesel tank was right under her. When we flipped, it was right on top of her and the poor thing, she was covered in diesel and those vet students out there shampooed her half a dozen times, just spent hours washing and washing and washing her to get the diesel out.
"I think it was Thursday the accident, she was in a bad way until the uni looked after her, the vets and students out there, and she was on a float back to Bungendore, where her owners spell her and live, on the Saturday. She walked straight on the float.
"Then it was a matter of time."
Gorrel thought it was a miracle she was alive, let alone give any thought to her racing again.
But almost eight months since the accident, Tinge Of Ginge is set to make her return to racing at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Gorrel credits the tender love and care from his ownership group for getting her back to the track.
Suzie Shepherd bred the mare with Canberra farrier Gray Cocking. They took care of the mare at Bungendore, while Dr Helena Reeves, an equine veterinarian, also played an instrumental role.
"We were bloody lucky," Gorrel said.
"They did a lot of work on her for months and she was so busted up, she couldn't roll for months, but then one day Suzie, Gray and Helena were out there treating her and looking after her and she just started tearing around the paddock, bucking her brand off.
"So that day, three or four months later, they said she was back.
"They rung me, Susie was in tears, she said this horse is bucking her brand off, screaming around the paddock, I think she is right. She just had to wait for all the wither trauma to settle."
Tinge Of Ginge is not only back but thriving. She won a trial impressively at Wagga earlier this month in preparation for her return.
Gorrel said the mare has shown no signs of the accident.
"You wouldn't know now. She's fine. She's been on and off trucks, walks straight on. There's no soreness. It's just incredible," he said.
"She was the one I was worried about. The two geldings (Sir Savaluca and Amen Brother), they survived pretty much intact other than bad bumps and bruises. She was the one that we thought would be a battle.
"It was just lucky that her owners were prepared to take her home and look after her and one of her part-owners in one of NSW's best equine vets.
"She shouldn't be such a happy, healthy horse but she's been very well looked after."
Tinge Of Ginge will make her return, her first start in almost 12 months, in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m) at Wagga.
She is drawn barrier eight of nine and will carry 61.5 kilograms for the first-up assignment, with Kayla Nisbet in the saddle.
Gorrel has a lot of time for the mare.
"She can gallop," he said.
"Both her and Asgarda went really good the other week at Wagga, her in the trial and Asgarda running second in her race. They're both very good horses and they'll both be winning better races.
"She's only had the two starts so hopefully down the track we've got a couple of nice mares there.
"It's just amazing that she's alive. There's no mental trauma. She's the loveliest horse now.
"Early on, she could have the odd moment where she was a bit hot but this time she's been a lovely horse to handle. And working really well."
