The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Bank's numbers didn't add up, so Junee Shire Council started counting

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated September 23 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis (centre) addresses the regional bank closures parliamentary inquiry's public hearing at the Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis (centre) addresses the regional bank closures parliamentary inquiry's public hearing at the Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

When the Commonwealth Bank prepared to close the only bank in Junee, the Riverina community did not take the news lying down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.