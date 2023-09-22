Henty trainer Brooke McPherson has been disqualified for six months.
Harness Racing NSW stewards concluded their inquiry after observing McPherson administering the contents of a syringe into the mouth of Lookinforareason while in a float on the way to race at Wagga on August 4.
The mare was subsequently withdrawn from her engagement at Riverina Paceway.
No prohibited substances were found in blood and urine samples obtained from Lookinforareason.
The items used in the raceday administration were also clear of any prohibited substances but the presence of alkalinising agents were found.
As such McPherson was charged over administering an alkalinising agent on raceday.
McPherson pleaded guilty to the charge.
Given it was her first offence, that no prohibited substances were detected and other personal subjective facts she was disqualified for six months, starting from August 8 when McPherson was stood down.
McPherson's partner Tom Gilligan had his driver's licence suspended for three months, to begin immediately, for his involvement.
He was charged over his knowledge of McPherson's plan following a confession to stewards.
The confession was taken into account, along with his licence history, guilty plea and other personal subjective facts with his sentencing.
Both were advised of their rights to appeal.
