Junee RSL gifted Death Gun Salute cartridge case

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 7:00pm
The Junee RSL Sub-Branch recieved one of these casings through the efforts of Wing Commander Darren Dolan (left) who presented it to Junee RSL president Greg Zakharoff (right). Picture by Ash Smith
A Death Gun Salute cartridge case is now on display at the Ex-Services Memorial Club in Junee.

