A Death Gun Salute cartridge case is now on display at the Ex-Services Memorial Club in Junee.
Last year Australia's Federation Guard conducted a 96 Death Gun Salute at the Parliament House to commemorate the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Those 96 cartridge cases were gifted to Special Relationship Organisations or members that played key roles in honouring Her Majesty, including the Junee RSL Sub-Branch.
An unveiling ceremony of the case was held on Sunday at the Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club where residents got a first look at it.
Wing Commander Darren Dolan presented the case to Junee RSL president Greg Zakharoff at the unveiling.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The Australian Defence Force Academy is the higher headquarters of the Australian Federation Guard and because of this, the cartridges or shells fired at the 96-Gun Salute, were made available," Mr Dolan said.
"Shells were gifted far and wide including the Governor General of Australia, Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Force and others which applied or were gifted."
Mr Dolan said knowing the town's history with Defence, such as HMAS Junee and the many sons and daughters who lost their lives in conflicts over the years, he thought it appropriate to have secured a shell to donate to the club.
Junee RSL Sub-Branch publicity and grants officer Nicholas Pyers said it was a huge honour.
"We're very proud to have it, there's only 96 of them," Mr Pyers said.
"For a tiny town the size of Junee to get one of only 96 of these is a huge honour.
"It will probably also be the only one that will be on display for the general public to come in and see."
