Pre-season option being explored for Kelly Cup

The clash between Group Nine and Group 20's representative teams may become a pre-season fixture.
While the two women's sides will play at Parramore Park on Saturday, the men will not.
Instead interest will be gauged to see if the Kelly Cup could return to build into Riverina's Country Championships campaign next year.
Aaron Gorrell came in coach Group Nine last year, before taking Riverina all the way through to the Country Championships final.
He feels it would be a better timeslot.
"It hasn't been confirmed yet but it might happen early next year before the Country Championships," Gorrell said.
"We don't play until February/March so if it happens we'd be looking at putting a squad together in late January.
"If they do play at that time it will be perfect as if you want it to be a genuine trial that is when it needs to be.
"I know it's early in the year but with players changing clubs and changing groups it would be the ideal place for it.
"We will just have to wait and see."
Last year was the first since 2019 that the two competitions faced off due to COVID.
Group 20 didn't hold a competition at all in 2020 before restrictions prevented a game the following year.
Despite plenty of personnel changes, Group Nine took a 52-6 win over Group 20 last season with the game played six days after both competition's grand finals.
Even if the game doesn't go ahead next year, Gorrell has been keeping an eye on the talent in the region.
However he expects some turnover from last year's team.
"I've been watching some film clips of the finals series for both Group 20 and Group Nine so we'll have some sort of idea coming into it anyway," Gorrell said.
"Obviously the (Group Nine) grand final was a tale of two halves and as far as I know Tumut are going to lose a couple who were in the squad last year.
"It's only September so we've got a good few months to see who comes into the competition and who leaves.
"The video I've watched will have a big part in who makes the squad."
Gorrell hopes a different approach will help Riverina go one better in the Country Championships.
Especially after being beaten 49-16 by Newcastle in the final.
"We know where we need to be now after last year," Gorrell said.
"Hopefully everyone puts their hands up as I'm still a little bit filthy on how it ended."
