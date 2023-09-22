A surge of opposition to a controversial above-ground power line project, spanning hundreds of kilometres and stretching across three Riverina council areas, has forced its public consultation period to be extended.
The NSW government this week revealed people would have an extra two weeks to have their say on the HumeLink transmission line, which will see about 360 kilometres of new 500 kilovolt high-voltage transmission lines and associated infrastructure developed between Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle.
The proposal, which seeks to boost the energy network capacity in southern NSW, would span five local government areas. It also includes the construction of a new substation about 11 kilometres south-east of the existing Wagga substation at Gregadoo.
The Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) announced on Thursday it had lengthened the initial Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) exhibition period for the project, which was due to end on September 27, from four to six weeks.
Commenters will now have until October 10 to make their voices heard.
HumeLink has been met with staunch opposition from landowners and community leaders across the affected areas, who have been fighting to have the overhead lines placed underground.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who has also been a vocal advocate for undergrounding, welcomed the extension, which he said was in direct response to his request to and lobbying of NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.
"There are serious challenges posed by the energy transition with impacts on the environment, agriculture and regional communities," Dr McGirr said.
"Regional residents will bear the brunt of these challenges and the recent inquiry showed the high degree of concern that they have for this project.
"I urge all those who will be impacted to contribute to the EIS and make sure that your voice is heard - this really is so important."
Mr Scully said the government understood the proposed transmission line was "a complex matter" and the community needed "sufficient time to adequately review the documents".
"Community feedback is an important part of the planning process to make sure we consider all perspectives," Mr Scully said.
Last week, the state's upper house voted in support of establishing a new parliamentary committee to probe the government's decision to use overhead powerlines rather than underground cables.
The move to set up the committee, to be chaired by Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, came after a different committee recommended the HumeLink project be built above ground.
The final report of the upper house inquiry on the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects found installing overhead power lines was the "correct approach".
Dr McGirr said latest probe would allow the Parliament to "independently examine further the benefits of underground versus overhead transmission infrastructure".
The MP said the stakes were "too high and the risks too great for Australia to take the cheap and nasty path of rushed overhead transmission lines".
Transgrid project director Jeremy Roberts said the publication of the EIS was a "major step in the planning process" and would give people the opportunity to "respond to significant issues such as biodiversity, bushfire risk and visual amenity".
A Transgrid spokesperson said the company "remains steadfastly committed to engagement with communities and landowners impacted by critical transmission projects such as HumeLink".
"We will continue to work with them, the regulatory authorities and government representatives to collectively find solutions to balance the local impacts, consumer costs, time constraints and concerns regarding supply reliability," the spokesperson said.
The Transgrid spokesperson said HumeLink and another of its energy projects VNI West were "urgently required" to provide energy security in the state and national power grids and help keep lights on as coal power is phased out.
"These critical transmission projects will not only support increased competition in renewable generation and enable the nation to achieve a clean energy future - they are urgently needed to ensure the security of a safe, reliable electricity supply for millions of Australians," the spokesperson said.
The HumeLink EIS and accompanying documents will now be on public exhibition until Tuesday, October 10.
For more information and to have a say, visit planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/humelink
