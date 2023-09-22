OSBORNE assistant coach Connor Galvin is looking forward to hitting Hume League grand final day free of injury on Saturday.
Galvin was restricted to the goal square for most of last year's grand final when Holbrook pulled off a shock 27-point upset over Osborne.
The talented on-baller carried a couple of fractures to his leg into last year's grand final and felt largely helpless as Holbrook landed one of the biggest grand final updates in recent history.
Galvin is looking forward to trying to make amends at Walbundrie Sportsground on Saturday.
"It was good to be out there last year and to be a part of it but it was frustrating having to sit deep forward," Galvin said.
"I had a couple of fractures in my leg, which were probably 75 per cent healed. It was tough.
"I think I went to one centre bounce in the last quarter and was so far off the pace so I thought that's it, the game was about done by then.
"Being able to be around the footy and control the game with Joel (Mackie) and Dan O'Connell and the other mids will be so much better than just sitting around and waiting for some delivery."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Osborne won't go into this year's grand final undefeated like they did last year.
Holbrook again got the better of the Tigers in round 14 when prevailing at home by 16 points. Osborne went onto claim the minor premiership and belted the Brookers by 10 goals in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
Galvin is happy with how Osborne is placed this time around.
"I think we're ready," he said.
"I thought we were last year but in comparison now, looking back, the position we are now and me personally, we're ready to rock and roll."
Since COVID put a line through the 2020 season, Osborne have won 53 of their 55 games under coach Joel Mackie without a premiership to show for it.
COVID forced the cancellation of the 2021 finals series and last year's grand final loss is well documented.
Galvin hopes Osborne can get their reward on Saturday.
"It doesn't really matter what we've done over the last few years, we've been dominant but we've got zero to show for it under Joel, which I don't think it's an accurate representation of how we've been or what he's been able to achieve," he said.
"It does feel like a long time coming, if we are lucky enough to get up (on Saturday) it will be a good reward for a lot of hard work."
The 27-year-old has enjoyed his time playing under Mackie, who will lead Osborne for the last time in Saturday's decider.
"I can't speak highly enough of Joel and the effort he puts in," he said.
"We're lucky enough to train in Wagga most of the year and he comes over from Albury, pre-season he comes over one or two times a week, he does a lot that a lot of people wouldn't know.
"I've been lucky enough to have some good coaches before but the effort that Joel puts in is going to be hard to match next year."
Galvin has also enjoyed the step up to the assistant's role this year after previously serving as co-captain.
"It's good. I'm so lucky, Daniel McAlister is still around the group, Shayne Weidemann, Matt Rava, Joel, there's four or five senior coach's there to learn off," he said.
"I do what I can around Joel, he likes to run a tight ship, obviously he's in charge and I help out where I can. It's more just at times watching and learning because at some stage I'd like to do that myself."
That coaching opportunity won't be at Osborne next year.
"No, not next year no," he said.
"I'll head overseas during the middle of next year for a bit so it wasn't going to quite work out."
As for where he believes Saturday's grand final will be won or lost, Galvin understands how both teams want to play the game.
"It is cliche but we have to match them in the midfield," he said.
"In the contest, the tough stuff, if we can match them there we know we can get them on the spread and we've got a pretty dangerous forward line this year.
"They've obviously got a pretty good forward line as well so if we can match them at the contest, we know we'll get them on the spread.
"They are a very good contested side and they like to play that surge footy and get it locked in their front half. If we can control the game, control the territory, work them over then I'm pretty confident."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.