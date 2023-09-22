HOLBROOK spearhead Luke Gestier is looking forward to experiencing another grand final at the back end of his accomplished football career.
Gestier will be a big inclusion for Holbrook when they look to repeat history in Saturday's Hume League grand final against Osborne.
Gestier missed Holbrook's preliminary final win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla due to his sister's wedding.
His teammates got the job done and now Gestier will come back in to experience his fifth grand final of the past seven years.
Gestier cannot wait to experience another grand final.
"Yeah I love it. To be honest, it's only really come late," Gestier said.
"I played a lot of footy early days without much real success so it's only come late in my career.
"It makes me appreciate it more.
"If I go back to my very first one with 'Gullie in 2017, I was just a nervous wreck really but now, it's only got to (Friday) and I'm starting to feel a bit of a buzz, which is good.
"It's good, it's obviously why you play footy, to play in grand finals and potentially win, so it's very good."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gestier was coach of Collingullie-Glenfield Park for their consecutive grand final appearances in 2017-18, where they achieved the ultimate the second time around.
He was part of Wagga Tigers' AFL Riverina Championship triumph in 2020, before being part of Holbrook's success last year.
While many are questioning whether Holbrook can repeat last year's effort and cause another grand final boilover, Gestier believes history will be irrelevant at Walbundrie on Saturday.
"I'm a big believer in that every year's a new chapter," he said.
"You can go off last year but I think that's done, that's closed.
"All the redemption talk for them, and for us, back-to-back, can history repeat, I think we're going in with only eight or nine blokes from last year's premiership team. It's a completely different landscape this year.
"We'll just go out there and try to win it and let others talk about that."
Gestier certainly believes the Brookers are capable of going back-to-back.
"You've got to. We're there now. We've had a good year, we've got a good side, we've beaten them one this year," he said.
"Obviously they touched us up there a few weeks ago but we've gone away, worked on a few things that I feel that even though I didn't play last week, from all reports, the boys needed that extra game and it was good."
The 33-year-old has experienced an interrupted season this year with a hamstring tendon injury forcing him out for the best part of three months.
He's still managed 29 goals from nine games but was a surprise starter in defence for the second semi-final against Osborne a fortnight ago.
Gestier, who has three games back from injury under his belt, will return to attack for the grand final.
"The other week we had to change a few things up but now I'm looking forward to getting back up forward and playing to my strengths and help where I can," he said.
"It's good, I'm feeling very fresh and ready to go."
Having experienced grand final day at Narrandera Sportsground for the Riverina League a couple of times and Robertson Oval for the AFL Riverina Championship decider, Gestier is looking forward to the Hume League's big day again.
"It's good. They do a good job," he said.
"Last year it was very wet and windy so it was hard to say. They reckon the crowd was up, I wasn't sure, but they do a good day.
"The Hume League's been great, there's a little bit of travel but when you're winning and playing in successful sides, it makes it a lot easier.
"I've enjoyed every minute of it really."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.