A knitted body-hugging Merino wool dress with a stunning three-tiered hat titled "Coming up Roses" stole the limelight on the catwalk at the Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards.
Past winner Laurel Judd, of New Zealand, returned to the winner's circle, taking out the supreme garment for an international designer.
The win came with a $1000 cash prize and Bernina 325 sewing machine for a felted top, knitted skirt in grey, pink and white, and three-tiered hat embellished with crocheted roses, paired with matching accessories.
It was one of two entries sent by Ms Judd.
The 18th Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards were a highlight of the Country Lifestyle program at the Henty Machinery Field Days from September 19 to 21, drawing 87 entries from almost every state and the winners were announced on Thursday.
Fashion designers vied for the chance to win a Bernina 325 sewing machine valued at $1499 plus $1000 cash prize money courtesy of Bernina Australia and Sew Fab, Narrandera, for the Best Garment in Natural Fibre.
Open to amateurs and professionals, the awards recognise the innovative use of natural fibres - from paddock to catwalk - in creative but wearable clothing.
The judging emphasis was on visual appeal, creative and innovative use of natural fibres.
This year's judges were Colleen Langtry, of Wagga, Leanne O'Toole, of Wodonga, and Lisa Schaefer, of Grenfell.
Awards organiser Lyn Jacobsen said the natural fibres could include wool, alpaca, angora, mohair, cashmere, cotton, silk and linen.
Mrs Jacobsen paid tribute to the models from The Riverina Anglican College, trained by Peta Schaefer, compere Bernadette Torresan, MC Steve Bowen, the sponsors, judges and assistants out the back.
The best garment designed by a student was won by Wodonga Institute of TAFE's Sharon Heard, of Shepparton, with a blue jumpsuit matched with a white shirt and blue, white and red scarf.
Myra Farrell, from the Blue Mountains, NSW, won the accessories category with a 100 per cent cashmere coat in red, grey, tan and black patches.
Karen Hyde, from Lake Albert, notched up back-to-back wins on 2022 by taking out the millinery section for her entry "Autumn Mood" adorned with hand-dyed and cut felt leaves.
Long-time entrant Judy Bond, of Buronga, NSW, also made it back-to-back wins on last year in the knitted and crochet section with a black evening gown made from 100 per cent Merino wool with sequins threaded through the back.
The Australian Made Award, sponsored by JMP Developments, Wodonga, with $500 in prize money, was won by Jessica Durman of Kooringal.
Mrs Durman teaches fashion design and dress making at Sew Me School of Fashion and Design in Wagga and entered five garments in conjunction with her mother-in-law Fiona Durman.
The winning garment was a two-piece flared, high-waisted pants with side slit pockets matched with a cropped and gathered top.
"It was my first time entering the awards, but I was here last year to support several of my students," Mrs Durman said.
"I have been here for the three days and watched the parades, looking at the other garments on the stage, and I was not expecting to win at all.
"I am more about technique but now next year I'm going to up the ante with something more flamboyant and out of my comfort zone."
Mrs Durman, 30, is expecting her third child and juggles her young family with her teaching.
"They were riding their bikes around the studio while I'm trying to sew - I'm not going to quit my family for my business, it all has to meld into one."
She is planning to spend her $500 prizemoney on a new door for her sewing studio.
