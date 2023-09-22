Brothers confident of full return to Group Nine competition

Brothers expect to return to a full contingent of teams in 2024.
The Wagga is yet to announce a new coaching structure for next season, however president Zac Wilson is confident the club will be in a position to return to first grade.
Brothers withdrew their first grade side in February due to a lack of numbers, and also didn't have a Sullivan Cup side this season.
However Wilson hopes locking in a coach shortly will kick start their return for next season.
"We're pretty confident we will be playing and we're not very far off announcing something," Wilson said.
"It should be in the next couple of weeks but everything is very positive at the moment."
Confirming a new coach remains the club's first priority.
"Definitely our first priority is to get our first grade coach sorted and hopefully the dominoes will fall from there," Wilson said.
"We're looking to get all our juniors back who are playing elsewhere."
However Wilson isn't worried that the club are yet to lock someone in.
Especially after the conclusion of the Group Nine season was on Sunday.
"We're only one week after the season so it's too far out," he said.
"A lot of clubs across country NSW are announcing their coaches now.
"It's probably a little bit later than what we wanted but it's not as late as what it could have been."
After going through last year's Sullivan Cup competition undefeated, Brothers were unable to get an under 16s team this season.
Their Weissel Cup side missed out on finals, however most are expected to remain for next year's side.
"Our junior club has a pretty good under 15s team who we are hoping will come through to the under 16s and most of our under 18s from this year were in the younger age group so most of those will still be in the under 18s," Wilson said.
"I'm very hopeful and very positive we will have all five grades."
Brothers' withdrawal from first grade came after Junee spent two seasons without a side in the top grade.
However the Diesels won both the Weissel Cup and reserve grade grand finals last year before finishing on the bottom on both competition's this season as well as first grade.
Brothers only managed one win with their reserve grade team this season, to finish above Junee on points differential.
However Wilson is confident having a first grade coach on board will attract players back to the club.
"Once we announce the coach we're hopeful the people who have played with us before and want to keep playing will come back and bring a few other people to the club," he said.
"That's the importance of announcing a coach and hopefully things will fall into place.
"We're pretty confident that's what will happen."
