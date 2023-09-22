The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Helen Haines, Sussan Ley criticise PM's COVID inquiry

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 22 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese has let down residents along the Murray River by not including border closures in his COVID inquiry terms of reference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.