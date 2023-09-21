New shirts and a new addition for Dindima ahead of knockout

Dindima have unveiled their jerseys for the 2023 Koori Knockout, and for the first time the Wagga-based club is taking two teams.
After years of taking an opens team they'll also send a under 15s team to Tuggerah next week.
President Craig McLachlan said it's been a long time coming and the club is proud to provide juniors an opportunity to play on one of the biggest events on the rugby league calendar.
"This will be the first time we've taken a junior side, so it's very exciting," McLachlan said.
"We're got a lot of new sponsors on board, last count we had 23, which will cover both seniors and juniors to attend.
"So we're really excited about taking some 15 year olds up there and there's a lot of local talent in that team, so that's pretty exciting too. "I think they're going to go very well."
McLachlan said it's exciting to provide the juniors with a local pathway to the Knockout, with players previously forced to look elsewhere for junior sides to play in.
"This has always been the goal, it probably took us a couple years longer than it should have, we had a plan to take a 15s side before COVID hit, but it is exciting and there's a lot of talent here in the Riverina," he said.
"We've got kids coming from Albury and a kid coming from Griffith, so it's good for other families that are getting involved.
"The boys have been training, twice a week for the last three months, so their commitment is there and they're very excited."
Watching the side come together over recent months, McLachlan said they look good out on the field.
With many of the boys playing together or against each other on a Saturday, McLachlan said they've got a consistent style of play.
Friends off the field as well as on, he believes they'll do well next weekend.
"We've always been about friends and family and keeping people from around the Riverina," he said.
"You're halfway there if you know somebody, it's natural, you're going to play better footy if you know the person that's playing beside you."
While the junior boys still have a week of preparations before they hit the field, the opens side will have their first run together on Saturday at the Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections Knockout in Canberra.
The first time they'll play as a squad together this season, with many players still tied up in club football until now, McLachlan is hoping they'll be competitive.
Though Dindima hasn't attended the competition in a few years, they won the last three they competed in and are hoping to get a few rounds in once again.
Half back Tyson McLachlan said the Canberra competition is a good opportunity to test our formations and find the sides rhythm ahead of the big Knockout.
"It helps getting your combinations and that going again," he said.
"There's not much better, it's a bit more special to play footy with your brothers and family from the same area, so it'll be good."
Reflecting on his time as a junior at knockouts, McLachlan said he's excited to see there's now a pathway for local players to play with Dindima and move into the senior side.
"Koori Knockout, every year it's the best weekend on the footy calendar I reckon for most of us boys," he said.
"And to have the 15s starting this year is pretty special, I think a lot of us were always playing for other teams in under 15s so to bring the Wagga boys up through 15s certainly helps us in the future.
"It's something that's going to make Dindima's future brighter having all those boys played together for that long, so it's only going to be better for everyone."
Wearing their teal kit in Canberra this weekend, the club will debut their new black kits in Tuggerah.
With no expectations on how either side will perform, Craig would just like to see the teams be competitive on the field.
Hoping they might clinch the win in Canberra on Saturday, he said with the time and cost commitment to get teams out to Tuggerah next weekend, he'd like to at least remain competitive.
"There's not really any expectations just as long as everyone sticks together and plays well," he said.
Dindima open their Queanbeyan campaign against Boomanulla Raiders on Saturday morning.
