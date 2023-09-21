A man has been slapped with his fourth court attendance notice in the space of three months after he was caught allegedly driving while suspended and without an interlock device fitted to his vehicle.
The 44-year-old Cudal man was pulled over by Griffith Highway Patrol officers shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.
The officers had been patrolling the Sturt Highway near Darlington Point when they stopped an orange Ford Ranger utility for roadside testing and a licence check.
When asked by police, the man produced a NSW driver's licence with an interlock condition.
When questioned if he had an interlock system in his car, the driver allegedly told police "It's in my other car. I'm going to get one in this car".
An inspection of the vehicle found no interlock device was fitted.
Officers conducted a series of checks on the driver's licence, which revealed it had been suspended because the interlock device had not been serviced within the prescribed period.
The licence had bee suspended since July 20.
When asked about the status of his licence, police said the driver told officers "it should be current".
Police asked the man why he didn't have an interlock and he replied: "It's in my other car which is broken down and that's why it hasn't been serviced. That's why I'm suspended."
The driver stated he was driving to a property near Hay for work.
The man was issued a court notice for driving while suspended and will appear before Griffith Local Court in November.
Police said it was the fourth court attendance notice issued to the driver in the past three months.
