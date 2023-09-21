The Daily Advertiser
Griffith cops catch alleged repeat offender driving while suspended on Sturt Highway near Darlington Point

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
Police allege a 44-year-old Cudal man was driving on the Sturt Highway near Darlington Point while his licence was suspended. Picture by NSW Police
Police allege a 44-year-old Cudal man was driving on the Sturt Highway near Darlington Point while his licence was suspended. Picture by NSW Police

A man has been slapped with his fourth court attendance notice in the space of three months after he was caught allegedly driving while suspended and without an interlock device fitted to his vehicle.

