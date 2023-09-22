It didn't come easily but Harvey Odgers finally felt that winning feeling.
The 17-year-old was able to score his first win at Leeton on Tuesday in his 18th start.
Odgers steered the in-form Ellas Reason to a 10.4-metre victory.
The Narrandera teenager was relieved to get on the board.
"It was a good feeling, great, as it's obviously been a little bit of a long time coming," Odgers said.
"It was just amazing to get over the line and feel that rush of getting a win.
"Even the way the race panned out, it was such an entertaining race, and it made it even better."
While Odgers was able to lead all the way with the $1.95 favourite, the pair had to sustain plenty of pressure.
First he had to hold off an early challenge for the lead from James Locke aboard My Courtell ($7.50) before three other drivers made a move to sit outside him.
Despite all that the five-year-old mare proved far too good for her rivals.
"I was a bit nervous at the start, especially when Jimmy Locke came out so good," Odgers said.
"It was crazy."
Ellas Reason made it three wins in a row, and six from 11 starts since being purchased by Ellen Bartley.
Odgers was pleased to win for the stable that got him into the game.
Especially with plenty of family in attendance.
He was also happy to peg one back on good mate Ky Bloomfield, who won the previous race to add to his tally of four wins, his first being at Wagga's carnival at Easter, after the pair got into the sport together.
"Ky has got a jump on me so I was real happy to finally get over the line," Odgers said.
"The race before was our first race together and hopefully there's plenty more to come."
He will race Bloomfield at Shepparton in a concession drivers race on Friday before heading to Eugowra on Sunday.
While still juggling representative football commitments with school and horses, Odgers hopes getting a win under his belt will lead to more opportunities.
"It's awesome we're starting to get a few pick-up drives and hopefully it will lead to bigger and better things," he said.
"It's a big road trip but it's part of the game and I enjoy it. I get to look at the countryside as there will be plenty of it."
Even with his Giants Academy commitments starting up again.
"It's just about managing your time," Odgers said.
"Pre-season has just started for footy, so that's added a few more hours in the day when I've got to be doing something, but I enjoy it all.
"It gets a bit tricky at times but you just have to find that balance and do what you love."
