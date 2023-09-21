TALENTED big man Jack Cullen has captured back-to-back best and fairests at Temora.
Cullen joined rare company at Temora by winning his second senior best and fairest by the age of 21 at the club's presentation night last weekend.
Cullen recognised the significance of his efforts and was happy to join a select few as a two-time winner of the award.
"It's a pretty special sort of an accolade," Cullen said.
"A lot of people play a lot of football not to get a vote let alone win a best and fairest.
"You've got the likes of Hawk Reid and all of likes of those guys at the club who played back many years ago now and they yarn about how they played football back in their glory days."
Cullen is also a capable key forward but spent more time in the ruck this season, something he enjoys.
He was happy enough with his form in his third season at the club.
"Once I finally got myself fit and once everyone finally got on the same board, we all gelled together a bit more, it was okay. It was probably not where we wanted to get to but it was okay," Cullen said.
"There was bits and pieces where I could have done better and what have you but anyway."
Originally from Coleambally, Cullen is now based in Temora as a stock and station agent at Riverina Livestock Agents.
He is looking forward to helping the Kangaroos work their way up the Farrer League ladder next year.
"It will be really good. Enjoying the time off at the moment but I'm sure as sooner as the temperature cools down you really ramp up into it again," he said.
Joe Morton was named Temora's most courageous, Gus McRae most consistent, Eden Breust the best first year player and Isaac Reardon took out coach's award.
Long-time loyal club servants Rob Grant and Chris Stacey tied for reserve grade best and fairest, while Oscar Roberts took out the under 18 award.
Halle Derrick took out the A grade best and fairest in Temora's premiership year, ahead of Meg Reinhold as runner up, while Ella Finemore won best in finals.
The lower grade netball best and fairests went to Paige Rands (A reserve) and Brodie Van Egmond (B grade), while Callie Gregory won both C grade and under 18s best and fairests.
Rob Grant was also awarded life membership at the presentation night.
Caitlin McRae was awarded netball clubperson of the year, Will Reinhold was named football clubperson of the year, while Marnie Smith took out the volunteer of the year award.
