Jack Cullen wins back-to-back best and fairest awards at Temora

By Matt Malone
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Temora's best and fairest runner up Liam Sinclair with best and fairest winner Jack Cullen at the club's presentation night. Picture supplied
TALENTED big man Jack Cullen has captured back-to-back best and fairests at Temora.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

