Hudson Circus has made its return to Wagga after two years and its performers are gearing up for their most epic show to date.
The Hudson Circus 10 Year Anniversary Tour will see acts from past decade entwined with new acts set to shock the audience.
Adrenaline junkies, animal lovers, talent appreciators and those with a good sense of humour will be able to appreciate line-up of acts.
According to Goldie the clown, the show is not short of laughs.
"There's thrills, spills, adventure and excitement...and me, I'm hysterically funny," he said.
Hudson Circus ringmaster Jane De Goldi said ensuring the tour came through regional NSW was important as nothing beats the country town experience.
"We're going to towns that have been very special to us over the last 10 years and Wagga has always given us great support over the years," she said.
"Our 10 year anniversary tour show is acts from over the ten years plus lots of new unique acts that the audience will be very excited to see and we have something for everyone."
The magic of the circus will not be lost on those who go, according to Ms De Goldi who said no one ever leaves the circus in bad spirits.
"We always have everyone leaving the show loving what they have seen and just having a wonderful time," she said.
"Coming to regional towns is just a different experience for us.
"Regional towns seem to have more appreciation and excited and we see people booking their seats way ahead of time."
It is why those interested in going should book in now to make sure they don't miss the show on its two-week run in Wagga.
Hudson Circus marketing manager Troy Smith said the show this year may be better than ever, but keeping true to tradition is what makes this circus particularly special.
"The show has really evolved, we have new lighting, new sound, but we have all of the aspects of a traditional circus," he said.
"We have the saw dust in the ring and the camels and dogs."
Mr Smith joined the circus at 17 and said he fell in love with the atmosphere - something he says happens to most people who go.
"My grandmother comes to my shows and she's just as happy as I am," he said.
"It doesn't matter how old you are, if you're 83 years old and come to the circus it just takes you back to the old days.
"It's for all ages and all kinds."
For show times and to purchase tickets visit hudsonscircus.com.au/showtimes.
