We must reduce fuel and not give the arsonists a chance

With drier weather predicted, a recent news item in the DA reminded landowners to attend to firebreaks.
We have to contemplate the possibility of a massive outbreak this summer.
Even though our winter was apparently warmer and drier, this area has been blessed with regular rainfall. Not much in each shower, you might say, but travel north and notice the difference. Parts of the state are already brown.
Lush pasture brings its own risks. Sun shining through a discarded bottle? Almost never. Lightning? A common cause. But bushfires deliberately lit? A phenomenon we can't ignore.
The New Year's Day Junee fire was attributed to a carelessly discarded cigarette. Accidental? Or the work of the new breed of firebug that takes advantage of any opportunity?
In January, police charged a 16-year-old boy for lighting the fires that burnt 17 hectares of Scenic Hill near Leeton.
"Greece has called out 'arsonist scum' after police made 79 arson arrests over wildfires ravaging the country," the BBC reported in August.
"Arsonist scum are setting fires that threaten forests, property and, most of all, human lives," Civil Protection Minister Mr Kikilias said during an emergency telecast. The Greek fires were a product of a very dry season, and firebugs. Arsonists were smart enough to note where fire-fighting resources were deployed and then start a fire in another place.
Greek author Yanis Vasroufakis, writing in Unherd, notes that pre-World War II many Greeks were "tactically burning to keep wildfires at bay".
Housing development in forests and "the debt-fuelled growth that led to our bankruptcy and, finally, to the 13 years of austerity that followed - which badly hit ... our fire brigades" contributed to the disaster.
But is it really climate change? Bjorn Lomborg points out that NASA satellites record a strong downward trend in world wildfires. In the early 2000s, three per cent of the world's land area burned each year. Last year, fire burned 2.2 per cent of the world's land area, a new record low.
Spectator journalist Ross Clark blamed weather presenters with their maps painted red and talking up heat waves.
He asked, "Is climate change activism encouraging arsonists? "We are in an arms race of extreme language ... yet no one ever seems to get into trouble for exaggeration ... wildfires are not on the rise globally, in spite of hotter and drier conditions in some places."
Clark notes: "A 2021 poll by the University of Bath of 10,000 16 to 25-year-olds around the world found that 56 per cent of them agreed with the statement that humanity is doomed."
Perhaps with that mindset, it is little wonder that some people could truly believe that lighting a fire in the midst of the bushfire season is doing a service by heightening the tension.
Many arsonists were arrested in NSW during the 2019-20 fires. While arrests were reported, the media told us little about the convictions and penalties.
One arsonist was arrested in a Sydney suburb with a car full of fireworks. A fire in a nearby park had just started to blaze. Sky rockets fired horizontally featured in a number of arson attempts. This Sydney arsonist was a 30-year-old professional from a major corporation.
At his first court hearing, 30 of his office colleagues were at the court to support him. It would be hard not to assume his mates supported his climate advocacy activities.
Locally we have had several suspicious house fires, particularly in public housing, but we rarely hear about convictions.
Fires, whether deliberate or intentional, do more damage if we allow fuel to build up.
Council is doing a great job mowing urban roadsides, but it is the rural roadsides that are the threat.
The Black Saturday fires claimed 173 lives.
Many victims were trapped by falling trees on country roads while trying to escape.
Is it time to reduce rural roadside fuel loads as well?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.