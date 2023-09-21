The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Supercars fans will have the rare opportunity to get their hands on the greatest prize in Australian motorsport

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 21 2023 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercar drivers Macauley Jones and David Reynolds lift the Peter Brock Trophy at Albury's Riverside Precinct during the first stop of the tour on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Supercar drivers Macauley Jones and David Reynolds lift the Peter Brock Trophy at Albury's Riverside Precinct during the first stop of the tour on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wagga Supercars fans will have the rare opportunity to get their hands on the greatest prize in Australian motorsport on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.