Wagga Supercars fans will have the rare opportunity to get their hands on the greatest prize in Australian motorsport on Friday afternoon.
Wagga Beach will play host to the second stop of the Peter Brock Trophy tour which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first running of the Bathurst endurance race held at Mount Panorama.
It's the first time that the silverware named after the nine-times Bathurst winner has embarked on such a journey.
Albury played host to the first stop of the tour on Wednesday and the trophy will then visit Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and Orange before arriving in Bathurst on October 3 ahead of the running of the 1000km classic on October 8.
Commencing at 3pm on Friday afternoon fans will also have the opportunity to have a close up look at the current Gen3 Supercar.
There will also be prizes handed out during the visit which include tickets to this year's great race.
