Like mother, like daughter: Blakes to line up in Leonard Cup grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Bernadette Blake knew she wanted to have children young, the mother of five said she always wanted to be young enough to enjoy her time with her kids, but it never occurred to her she'd take the field with one.

