Like mother, like daughter: Blakes to line up in Leonard Cup grand final

Bernadette Blake knew she wanted to have children young, the mother of five said she always wanted to be young enough to enjoy her time with her kids, but it never occurred to her she'd take the field with one.
The local soccer stalwart returned to the Leonard Cup competition this year after a stint playing in the men's competition, and while there was plenty of reasons to return, playing alongside her daughter Katie was certainly a deciding factor.
"I suppose you don't really think about it when you bring them up but then they grow up so fast and then suddenly they're old enough to play in the same grade as you, it sort of happened before I even thought about it," Bernadette said.
"I always wanted to have kids young so that I could hang out with them and still be fit and healthy, I just didn't dwell on it.
"Last year, after two really hard years in men's, I was sort of a little bit, not tired of losing, but it was hard.
"I saw that the women didn't make the finals and I could see an opportunity there to go and help them and coach and take on that role, and then I think it crept into my mind then that Katie would be old enough and I was like, oh, that would be perfect."
Ageing into senior eligibility this year, 16-year-old Katie has worked her way into Tolland's first grade side and will join her mother on field as they play in the Leonard Cup grand final on Sunday.
"I'm very fortunate, I've always looked up to mum as a player, especially when she was playing men's last year, it was very aspiring to watch her play," Katie said.
"Just being able to play with her, it's pretty awesome."
The young midfielder started the season playing in the second grade Madden Shield side, before being called up into the firsts.
In her first game, she was voted players player and has held onto her spot ever since.
Conscious her mum is the team coach, Katie said she feels that she's earned her spot in the team, with her game improving immensely this year.
"There's been a lot of growth definitely and learning to not to doubt myself a lot as a player," she said.
"I felt like I had to prove myself all this year to make the team and I think I'm finally learning that I am good enough to be in the team and I've got my spot.
"It felt a bit like nepotism slightly, just slightly, parents can tend to talk their children up a bit and it can be a bit hard to trust, but I feel like I earned my spot."
Bernadette said the pair have had a lot of conversations throughout the year reassuring Katie that her spot has been well earned.
With their teammates all over the moon to have the duo in the team too, there's certainly been no concerns of either of their rights to be there.
"She played in Madden in the first half of the year, and really dominated, and you could see she'd gained a lot of confidence there," Bernadette said.
"It wasn't until about halfway that she came in and that first game when she got our player of the game, I think it gave her the confidence that the girls do believe she belongs here."
As the pair prepare to take the field in Sunday's grand final against Hanwood, they feel for the most part they've done well to be teammates and not mother and daughter when playing.
With plenty of grand final day experience, both winning and losing, Bernadette said no matter the outcome this year will always remain special.
The side set a goal to make the grand final, and now with that goal reached, they'd like to win, but want to enjoy it most.
"We set that goal and achieving that goal, we need to set another goal, so is it to win, or is it to play really good footy, or is it just to enjoy it," Bernadette said.
"I said to the girls, it's about enjoying the experience and the week, about getting around each other and having fun.
"The motivation for me is just to enjoy it with Katie, I've always been super nervous but I think I'll be less nervous and more excited to be with her on the field."
Katie said having her mum alongside her in her first senior experience, let alone her first senior grand final experience, has definitely been rewarding.
Enjoying the chance to really soak in lessons from her peers, Katie wouldn't change this season for anything.
"It's been nice to have that guidance," she said.
"It's different to Juniors, I've had to take a lead a lot as a captain, so it's exciting to learn."
