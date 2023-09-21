Madden Shield grand final chance a long time coming for Redbacks

It's been a long time coming but after 12 years Temora United will have another shot at winning the Madden Shield on Sunday.
Re-entering the competition before COVID-19 hit, team captain Ashley Ryan said the improvement in the team in the last 12 months especially has been massive.
After winning their first game since reforming last season, they've gone on to power through the 2023 season with just one loss to their names.
Ryan said there's a good feeling among the playing group as they prepare for Sunday's grand final.
"We're excited, most of the team are pumped and ready to get out there," Ryan said.
"I'm a little nervous but we've got some girls who have played in grand finals before, so we're just keen.
"We work really well as a team, so I think we'll ground each other and also pump each other up."
Heading to last week's preliminary final between Tolland and Leeton United, Ryan said the team was excited to see some high quality soccer.
Beating Tolland in the major semi, Ryan said the team is able to take a bit of confidence from that experience.
"I do think we can take a little bit of confidence, but also they can learn our game plan from that game too," she said.
"So I think there's a fine line between confidence and cockiness."
Keeping to their game plan has been a focus of the Redbacks this season, and Ryan is hopeful they can hold onto their style for one more game.
"Honestly, we just need to play our game, playing our game has worked for us this season so as long as we stick to that, then hopefully we can come away with the win," she said.
"We know we're a strong team when we're on it, so that's the plan."
With a mixture of returning and new players entering the team this year there were some teething problems early on, but once the side found their rhythm, Ryan said they've been a joy to play alongside.
A small squad, the team has just 13 players, with most running out a full game each week, working overtime to keep the side's premiership hopes alive.
"The team has really, really come together," Ryan said.
"We really connected as a team, and I think we've grown a lot, most of the team is very fit, I'm the one that's not, so, I'm just very thankful that we've got two subs.
"I'm really proud of the girls for running out every game, and I'm very thankful for them because not having that many subs you've really got to push."
Temora United play Tolland in the Madden Shield grand final at 8:30am on Sunday at Wagga's Equex Centre to open the final day of Football Wagga grand finals.
