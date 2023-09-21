The Daily Advertiser
SIRU sevens taken off calendar

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga City will be unable to defend their women's SIRU sevens title this year with the event not taking place.
Southern Inland will not forge ahead with plans for another SIRU sevens season.

