SIRU sevens taken off calendar

Southern Inland will not forge ahead with plans for another SIRU sevens season.
After being introduced in 2020, the competition was unable to be held the following year due to COVID restrictions but returned last year.
However due to a lack of interest the event, which has been held over two weekends, will not go ahead.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan revealed a decision was made at a board meeting this week not to go ahead.
"We've had limited nominations," Heffernan said.
"It just wasn't worth pursuing with slow little nominations."
READ MORE
The gala days have been used for selection trials for Southern Inland teams for the Capital sevens.
Instead players have been asked to nominate their interest.
Both men's and women's sides will then be selected from the nominations.
Heffernan is also hopeful there will be enough interest for a men's under 20s side.
"We want to drive the younger age group through but it's dependent on how many nominations we get," he said.
Wagga will host the second leg of this year's Capital sevens.
The first tournament will be in Canberra on October 28.
Wagga will then host the second tournament on November 4.
The first training session, which may be used as a trial depending on the amount of nominations, is scheduled for October 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.