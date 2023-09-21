WAGGA RSL Cricket Club will hold a charity beer and bet day on Saturday.
With the Wagga cricket season due to get underway next month, Wagga RSL will come together for a charity fundraiser this weekend.
The beer and bet day will raise funds for Good Talk, a Wagga charity that raise funds for Bipolar research.
The beer and bet day will be held at The Sportsmen's Hotel and gets underway from the first race at Rosehill, which is scheduled for an 11.50am start.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The event is open to the public.
The cost is $50, which includes $30 into the pool and also a $20 donation to Good Talk.
The day includes complimentary canapes.
For more information, contact Shaun Perry on 0419 856 546.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.