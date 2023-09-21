Group Nine women ready to tackle Group 20 challenge

There will be a mix of returning and new faces as Group Nine look to extend their winning record against Group 20.
The women's teams will clash at Parramore Park on Saturday.
Group Nine have both won meetings between the competitions since the switch was made from leaguetag to women's tackle.
It includes a 30-6 win last season when Elise Smith scored three of the first four tries before going on to make her NRLW debut this season.
New Group Nine coach Craig Blackhall is pleased with how things are coming together.
"Most of them have played before but there's a few new girls so I'm looking forward to seeing them," Blackhall said.
"A couple of them have come from leaguetag and haven't played at this level."
READ MORE
The team had their first training run on Tuesday and will have one more in preparation for the clash.
Blackhall expects to come up against a bigger Group 20 outfit.
As such he's hoping some added speedsters in this year's team can counteract it.
"Same as the men over there in Group 20 they always bring a big side," Blackhall said.
"We're not going to be a big side so we will just have to play a bit faster and make our tackles."
The game shapes as the main selection trial for the Riverina side for next year's Country Championships.
There will be no senior men's game played after Group Nine's 52-6 victory last year.
Group Nine's squad underwent plenty of changes but were still able to dominate their closest rivals.
It was agreed earlier in the year the clash would not go ahead.
Instead returning coach Aaron Gorrell will oversee the selection of a Riverina squad as they look to go one better next year.
