Group Nine women ready to tackle Group 20 challenge

September 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Jaxan Blackhall tries to make a break playing for Group Nine in their clash with Group 20 last year. The two teams will face off at Parramore Park on Saturday.
There will be a mix of returning and new faces as Group Nine look to extend their winning record against Group 20.

