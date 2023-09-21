Hanwood look to extend Leonard Cup dominance with fourth straight title

As they search for their fourth Leonard Cup win in as many years, Hanwood won't be sucked into day dreaming ahead of Sunday's grand final.
Coach Anthony Zuccato said the past is in the past, and the team's focus remains only on the task at hand.
Earning a week off after defeating Tolland in the major semi, Zuccato said it was good timing, allowing some tired bodies to rest.
Anticipation is building ahead of the game and their first training session of the grand final week was filled with plenty of excitement.
"We've got a few little niggling injuries that we'll hopefully have sorted by the weekend, but everyone's going to play, that's for sure," Zuccato said.
"They can't wait, they're really looking forward to the game on Sunday, they're excited for it."
Pushed by their opponents Tolland all season, while Zuccato said Junee would have been a fine opponent, the playing group was excited to play the Wolves again.
"They're glad that Tolland came through, they feel they've been the second best team all year and they definitely deserve their shot, it's the team they want to play against," he said.
"We know we're going to have a good quality game, Tolland is the team that's pushed the girls all year.
"That game two weeks ago they pushed them for the full 90 minutes, and I think that's the big difference, we've got to be up for it to come away with the win on the weekend."
Tolland's late fight back in the major semi was of some concern, but Zuccato said they've learnt from the experience.
Each time the teams have met this season there's been plenty of goal action, though he'd rather the ball stay down their end this weekend.
"I'm hoping defensively that we tighten up a little bit," he said.
"I'd like to see goals from our end, but not so many from their end that's for sure.
"Defence is definitely something that we'll be trying to tighten up.
"Finals is always a different scenario, they made some positional changes throughout the game that maybe we didn't counter quick enough, so that's probably on me and something I need to take notice of and make adjustments as they happen on the field.
"Stay composed, play the game the way they play the game, stick to their structures and if all goes well we'll come home with the win."
