Lake Albert reserve grade co-coach Chris Ayton is hoping his side can secure their second-straight Gardiner Shield title as they prepare to face off against Hanwood on Sunday.
Lake Albert and Hanwood played off in a drama-filled decider last year which saw the Sharks emerge victorious 2-1 in extra time.
The two sides will meet again on Sunday at Equex Centre and Ayton was hoping they could repeat the success from last season.
"Yeah it'd be nice to go back-to-back," Ayton said.
"I think we've been against Hanwood in this reserve grade grand final now for I think four years in a row.
"There was a Covid year off in between there but it's been a good battle with them over the years.
"Obviously they've had a lot of change of squads and we've had the same, I think from that very first grand final against them we've only got two boys remaining out of that side.
"So we are hoping to go back-to-back but grand finals are another beast and it can go either way."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Lake Albert got the better of their grand final opponents in their round three clash earlier in the season before Hanwood won 5-4 in their second encounter in round 12.
Hanwood then progressed straight through the grand final a fortnight ago after winning 2-0.
Ayton believes his side didn't do a whole lot wrong in that contest and felt that a couple of costly defensive lapses was what led to their defeat.
"I'm not going to say that anything went too wrong," he said.
"We had our chances to score but we had a few defensive lapses and that's what happens against Hanwood.
"They are a good side and you can't switch off for a second or you get punished for it, I'd like to think that we are very similar which is why it's going to be a decent match.
"We've been the two form sides in that grade for the last four years and it's always a good battle between Lake Albert and Hanwood whether it's in third grade, reserve grade or first grade.
"You are going to see a third grade grand final with Hanwood and Lake Albert in it as well on the Saturday night.
"We are two very strong clubs and we both want to win so we'll see what happens on the day.
"Mostly I think from our end it's just making sure the boys are switched on from the beginning.
"I think leading into finals we probably had a little bit of a lean run the way in the way of competition and it can hurt you because you are winning games seven or eight nil.
"Then you come up against Hanwood and it's just a completely different opposition and it's the games you want to play week in, week out and I think that was probably the difference.
"I haven't had a look to see what their run in was but they were definitely there ready to play and I think we were still in cruise control from the month of footy previous."
