Lake Albert reserve grade co-coach Chris Ayton is hoping his side can secure their second-straight Gardiner Shield title

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Lake Albert defeated Hanwood 2-1 in last year's drama-filled Gardiner Shield grand final and will duel off against the Grififth-based side again this weekend in the reserve grade decider. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert reserve grade co-coach Chris Ayton is hoping his side can secure their second-straight Gardiner Shield title as they prepare to face off against Hanwood on Sunday.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

