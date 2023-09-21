The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Dion Stevenson wins overall high gun honours at Wagga Field and Game's 50th anniversary shoot

MM
By Matt Malone
September 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora's Anthony Irvine, Wagga's Garry Byron, Sydney's Dion Stevenson, The Rock's Barry Hall and Wagga's Geoff McDonald all claimed honours at Wagga Field and Game's anniversary shoot this month. Picture supplied
Temora's Anthony Irvine, Wagga's Garry Byron, Sydney's Dion Stevenson, The Rock's Barry Hall and Wagga's Geoff McDonald all claimed honours at Wagga Field and Game's anniversary shoot this month. Picture supplied

SYDNEY visitor Dion Stevenson claimed overall high gun honours at Wagga Field and Game Club's 50th anniversary shoot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.