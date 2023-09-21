SYDNEY visitor Dion Stevenson claimed overall high gun honours at Wagga Field and Game Club's 50th anniversary shoot.
Some 50 shooters took part in a challenging range as part of the club's 50th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, September 9.
Stevenson took out the overall high gun, while The Rock's Barry Hall took out AA grade and Wagga's Garry Byron captured victory in A grade.
Wagga's Geoff McDonald won B grade, while Temora's Anthony Irvine picked up C grade honours.
Coolamon's Lisa Riley was the ladies winner.
The club picked up three new members on the day.
The club shoots on the second Saturday of every month, with all licenced shooters welcome.
