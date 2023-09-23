The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Stories provide a glimpse of Wagga in days gone by

September 23 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tug of war training at the Wagga railway yards. Picture supplied (CSURA Lennon Collection)
Tug of war training at the Wagga railway yards. Picture supplied (CSURA Lennon Collection)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.