Stories provide a glimpse of Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Almost 100 people turned out for a three-hour election forum at the Commercial Club addressed by Riverina federal election candidates including Peter Hargreaves (Labor), David Barton (One Nation), David Kibbey (Liberal), Kay Hull (Nationals), Denis Collins (Independent) and Rosemary Gillies (Democrats).
Religious differences have split the Citizens Reform Group with Wagga City Councillor, Laurie Richardson walking away from the group.
Wagga has lost its second service station in less than a month with Allan Sorley shutting off the pumps at his North Wagga Ampol service station this week.
Police attended the Ashmont Food Store for the second time in two weeks when a woman brandishing a syringe staged an armed hold-up.
Police Commissioner Peter Ryan reappointed Eric Gollan to the position of Southern Rivers Region Commander.
Wayne Carswell, Colin Lyons, Wayne Hull, and Brian Stewart were among those sharing a farewell drink at the Wagga Leagues Club with Joe Adams who has retired as Toohey's Riverina representative after 25 years.
After almost 80 years in Fitzmaurice Street, Peter and Morris Gissing have announced that Gissing's Pharmacy will move to the newly renovated Sturt Mall later this year.
The newly elected 2AAA FM chairman, Allan Norris, sees a big future with profits and audience shares on the increase.
The Kapooka overbridge will be replaced next financial year according to the Roads and Traffic Authority.
Henty Field have around 700 exhibitors and is expected to attract for than 60,000 visitors over three days this week.
Five demountable classrooms have arrived at St Michael's Regional High School to compensate for rooms lost in May's devasting fire.
Uranquinty was victorious in the Wagga Netball Association's A grade grand final with a win over Waratahs.
Paul Kelly and Gerald Pieper, who shared Wagga Tigers' best and fairest award nine years ago, met up again this week at the Tigers' grand final luncheon.
One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson made a whistle-stop visit to Wagga following an appearance at the Henty Field Days.
A jubilant North Wagga coach, Allan Hayes was carried from the field by supporters after Saints won their first premiership since 1935 by defeating Henty in the Farrer League grand final.
Mrs M Brooks, Ald M Gissing, Ald K Condon, Mrs R Gissing, Ald K Brooks, and Mrs B Condon were among more than 100 guests attending the mayor's annual party at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Ald Morris Gissing was elected for a third term as Wagga's Mayor with Ald Harold Fife elected as Deputy Mayor.
The Wagga Saleyards Users Advisory Committee has voted in favour of relocating the saleyards to Bomen.
Less than 12 months since the 1 RTB Band was permanently stationed at Kapooka a federal budget Defence expenditure cutback has recommended that it be disbanded.
Organising secretary, Mr D J Meyer said that an estimated 5000 people attended this year's Henty Field Days.
Wagga sportsman David Staniford has been awarded a 12-month study tour scholarship to the United States by South Wagga Rotary.
Mr Aub Hale, a street and traffic inspector in Wagga for 11 years, has retired and was farewelled by members of Council staff at the Pacific Lounge at the RSL Club.
George Lyle (Buck) Cook who built scores of homes and stores including the original Nesbitt's store over a 50-year period in Wagga has died at the age of 81 years.
Dr J Tunley, Mrs Louise Blackett, Mrs Pat Clarke, Miss Ida Buckley, Mrs Marcia Fife, Mrs Bev Brandt, and Helen Meyers are among those helping to present a Sport and Recreation "Design for Living after-school activities" for high school girls and adults.
Superintendent of Parks, Tom Wood informed the council that the watering of sports grounds by automatic sprinklers could be done at night saving 30% of water lost through evaporation.
Riverine Club scored a decisive victory against Wagga Leagues Club in the Wagga and District Billiards and Snooker Association's first pennant billiards competition grand final at the Commercial Club.
