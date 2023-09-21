Cameron Hart is more than happy to hit the road to stay aboard Aromet Girl.
The state's leading driver will return home to the Riverina to drive the promising two-year-old filly in the NSW Breeders Challenge heat.
Hart has driven the Garry Harpley-trained filly in four of her six starts including heat wins in both the Bathurst Gold Tiara and Breeders Challenge Blue.
Coming off a second in the $100,000 Breeders Challenge Blue final when racing without cover throughout, Hart will make the trip to Riverina Paceway on Friday for the drive.
"She's been a well performed filly so far and Garry and the connections are good people so I don't mind coming back home and trying to get the job done for them," Hart said.
Aromet Girl had to do it the tough way in her last start after drawing barrier nine.
She raced without cover throughout and was only nabbed late by Lady Kingsclair, who won her Breeders Challenge heat at Bathurst on Wednesday night.
Hart was impressed with the performance.
"I thought she was the run of the race and the barrier draw probably got her beat," Hart said.
"It's probably the first time she's had to do a bit of work and I thought she handled it really well.
"It will probably be good for her going forward.
Aromet Girl has drawn to start in barrier five on Friday.
However she will have her work cut out for her again with Emma Stewart's Renewal, who was second in the Vicbred Super Series final on Saturday, drawn barrier one.
Group one winner Eye Believe, who also beat home Aromet Girl at group one level at Bathurst, has drawn barrier eight for another former Riverina horseman Nathan Jack.
Hart rated Renewal as the one to beat.
"I haven't seen a hell of a lot of it but it was a pretty good run in the Vicbred and from the draw she looks probably the hardest to beat," he said.
"(Eye Believe) looks to be a top filly as well so we've got our work cut out but I'm pretty confident she can run a pretty good race still."
Stewart, who is under investigation for violating rules regarding injecting horses within one clear day of racing, has a strong hand throughout the four heats.
Hart has also picked up a drive on Secret Bling in the Waratah Series heat for his uncle Trevor White.
It means he will be sticking around until the last of eight races.
"I don't get down there very often so it will be good to catch up with the family and I'll stay the night so it's not too much of a drama," Hart said.
There is already one Riverina-trained pacer through to the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals.
El Camino made a successful trip to Bathurst on Wednesday night for Albury trainer James McPherson.
The three-year-old colt made it four straight wins with an impressive display.
He set a new career best mile rate of 1:52.6 to secure his place at Menangle on October 21.
