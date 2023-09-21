The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Cameron Hart makes trip home to stick with Aromet Girl

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 21 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cameron Hart is more than happy to hit the road to stay aboard Aromet Girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.