Young guns step up to Pascoe Cup challenge, look for perfect season

They're just one game away from the perfect run and Hanwood's eyes are firmly on the Pascoe Cup prize.
With almost an entirely new squad this season, and one of the youngest coach Jason Bertacco has ever taken on, there's been a changing of the guard within the club this year.
Despite a less than ideal record in grand finals since they entered the Football Wagga competition, Bertacco isn't concerned heading into Sunday's grand final.
"Every year is different, especially this year," Bertacco said.
"I think we've only got four from the squad from last year, so this year's been a total rejuvenation of the squad, we've only got four boys that are over 20-years-old in the team.
"That enthusiasm feeds off these young boys, they just love playing football.
"The past is the past, we can't really go off that, if we start looking back too far, where do you stop."
Adjusting to the youthful team this year, Bertacco said it's been an opportunity to learn for both players and coaching staff.
"You have challenges, they've got a lot going on, school, work, but that's in everyday life, they just handle things differently," he said.
"It's a different set of thinking and mental aspect for these young boys compared to probably when I was playing and others were playing, you definitely have to change your perspective on the way you handle situations, it's been eye opening, it's been good.
"It's probably helped me learn a bit more about this day and age with these young boys."
Earning themselves a week off ahead of the big game, Bertacco said there was no resting on their laurels.
This season the club has taken a squad approach to training with all players from third to first grade training as one.
With the third grade men playing last weekend, Bertacco said training featured simulation matches to help all three sides prepare for their upcoming games.
"Last week we had a bit of a light run but also ourselves and reserve grade had scratch matches against the third grade boys to help them get ready for their match, so we still had that intensity of training," he said.
"We knew we had a job to help third grade make their final as well.
"I think that's the good thing about our club and our squad, there's 50 boys there at training, we're all doing something so you never get to take the foot off the pedal that much because there's always something going on."
Expecting a game with a bit of everything on Sunday, he said he's anticipating they'll see everything on the field.
"Both teams are going to try and play their game," Bertacco said.
"We know when we've played Tolland at other games they do like to get the ball forward and use their quick wingers as much as possible, so we're going to be really on our game in that regard.
"But then also we know that there's going to be a time where people are going to get down and dirty and get into the rough and tumble because at the end of the day, Tolland out there to win and we're out there to win."
