The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Young guns step up to Pascoe Cup challenge, look for perfect season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco is anticipating his side will throw everything they've got at this weekend's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Liam Warren
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco is anticipating his side will throw everything they've got at this weekend's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Liam Warren

They're just one game away from the perfect run and Hanwood's eyes are firmly on the Pascoe Cup prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.