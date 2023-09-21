The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Hungry Wolves ready for biggest game of the season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernadette Blake is excited for this weekend's Leonard Cup grand final game against Hanwood. Picture by Madeline Begley
Bernadette Blake is excited for this weekend's Leonard Cup grand final game against Hanwood. Picture by Madeline Begley

Tolland aren't just excited for this weekend's grand final, they're hungry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.