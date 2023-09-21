Hungry Wolves ready for biggest game of the season

Tolland aren't just excited for this weekend's grand final, they're hungry.
Hungry to prove they have what it takes, hungry to play well, and hungry to show they can defeat Hanwood.
After missing the finals last season the side returned to their historic strength in 2023 and alongside their opposition were front runners all season.
It's a tough ask to defeat the three-time reigning premiers, but coach Bernadette Blake believes her side has it in them.
Taking the long path to the grand final, she has no regrets, and said she wouldn't change the feeling of last weekend's win for the week off.
Not falling into the trap of playing someone else's game will be the Wolves make or break.
"I think we need to play our footy, and all the games we've played this year against Hanwood has helped us finally see that we can get in front of them by playing our footy," Blake said.
"The only reason we got back into that game against them in the major semi was that we we went out in the second half and passed the ball, created the goals that we can create.
"Our football is our passing game, and what happens in the better team can stop you from playing your game, and that's what happens.
"We end up playing a different style of football, and it happened a little bit in Temora against Junee, we fell into that ping pong play, but then we are chasing the ball down and are straight on the back foot."
Not only does keeping their brand of soccer place them in a better position to win, but it makes for a more enjoyable game Blake said.
Feeling that enjoying games helps their performance, Blake is excited for what she hopes will be a fun game on Sunday.
"I'd like people to just see us play our game," she said.
"I think they'd be impressed by our game, it's different to the rest of the competition, we do try to play footy and pass the ball and reward ourselves with putting the ball in the back of the net."
Aware they've struggled to reward themselves by completing opportunities throughout the season, Blake is hoping there'll be plenty of balls going past the Hanwood keeper.
"We do sometimes crack at that last minute, whether because of lack of self belief or just not having that extra bit of hunger," she said.
"I think we found that little bit more hunger in Temora, going for not just that second ball but third ball, fourth ball, and having that desperation that you need to have.
"We need to have more hunger than them.
"The hungriest team wins and they're always so hungry."
Suffering at times with slow starts, Blake felt the team started strong in Temora, and finishing on a high note, she's hoping to carry in that feeling to Sunday's game.
Not being asleep at the wheel early on will be key in preventing the early Hanwood goal.
"We need to start strong and hopefully get up early, at the very least not concede," she said.
"Anything can happen on grand final day too, other people can have nerves, and if we can turn our nerves into positive energy and enjoy the experience, you can't really control anything."
