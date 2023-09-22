The Daily Advertiser
Ahead of Football Wagga Wagga grand final weekend, South Wagga footballers on why they play the game

By Madeline Begley
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 8:00pm
South Wagga's Caitlin Willcox contests the ball in a match against Leeton United at MIA Sports Field on August 27. Picture by Madeline Begley.
Before Matildas fever swept the country during this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, hundreds of women and girls across the Riverina had already laced up their boots. South Wagga Football Club players tell DA photographer and teammate Madeline Begley why they play the game.

