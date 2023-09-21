Residents are being invited to help celebrate a unique ceremonial event recognising the Australian Army Band Kapooka's 70 years of service.
Wagga City Council has granted the Australian Army Band Kapooka Freedom of the City - the highest accolade a town or city can bestow upon a group or individual - and it will put that privilege into practice for the big anniversary celebration.
Residents will be able to watch the band exercise its Freedom of Entry next month, with a parade up Baylis Street and a community concert showcasing the Rock Band of the Australian Army Band Kapooka who will perform a high-energy hour of power concert in the Victory Memorial Gardens afterwards.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it is a unique event residents won't want to miss out on seeing.
"The Freedom of City is the highest symbolic representation given to an individual or organisation and it's only been granted about 15 times since about 1950 in Wagga," Cr Tout said.
The band was granted Freedom of the City in 2009.
"It's something you will not see every day and I'm not sure when the next time will be that it will happen," he said.
Officer commanding and music director for the Australian Army Band Kapooka Major Greg Peterson said the band was "deeply honoured".
"This is a fantastic honour for the band in recognition of over 70 years of service," he said.
"We've had a presence here since 1952 and we do on average one march out a week."
Music and the military have long been entwined, with military bands traditionally playing music on the battlefield to boost the morale of the troops.
In modern days military bands have been described as an important link between the military and the public.
Major Peterson said music is a powerful tool for sharing defence stories with the community.
"The Australian Army Band Kapooka performs up to 300 official engagements for both military and community audiences every year," he said.
"Partnering with local charities is just one example of the impact of our community engagement.
"On average, the band raises around $10,000 per year, with funds going directly to a wide range of local and regional charities."
The event also coincides with a reunion of ex-serving soldier musicians from the Australian Army Band Corps Association.
"Their dedicated service to Army and the community of Wagga over the last 70 years is the reason why the Australian Army Band Kapooka enjoys its outstanding reputation within the Riverina today," Major Peterson said.
