Business as usual for Wolves ahead of Pascoe Cup grand final

They're hoping for a historic Pascoe Cup grand final win on Sunday, but Tolland are careful not to get too far ahead of themselves before they take the field.
Skyrocketing up the ladder from seventh in 2022, this season's fresh look side remained a top four contender all year.
Coach Daniel Okot said there is a good feeling among the playing group as they prepare for the club's first grand final appearance since 2014.
Okot said the team are all on the same page with clear roles and expectations for this weekend's game.
"We had a team chat after training on Tuesday and what we want to do in this coming game," Okot said.
"Obviously it's the grand final, so everybody has to be on the same page on game day, so it's crucial we get there before Sunday."
Playing two tough finals games to earn their spot in the big dance, composure under pressure will be of huge importance against Hanwood.
Admitting their last 20-minutes against both Leeton United and Lake Albert wasn't as composed as they could have been, Okot is confident his team won't make the same mistake again.
"Composure under pressure will be really important," Okot said.
"Hanwood are a very composed team as well, so we just need to play our brand of football, stick to our principles and we should be okay.
"We had Lake Albert trying to make it come back and the positive out of that we kept them out, so I can take into this game that I know that the boys will fight until the end.
"What we can improve on, of course, is our composure in that last 20 minutes, I think we lost our brand of football, we just kept turning the ball over, so if we can keep it, play how we play, we'll do better in that last 20."
Knowing they cannot reinvent the wheel in the last week of the year, on the whole, the club is approaching the week business as usual.
While excitement and nerves are undoubtedly growing, Okot said the playing group is up and about.
With nearly ten years between grand final appearances, it's a first for many involved in the club, and they're soaking in every second.
Aware of Hanwood's previous misfortune on grand final day, Okot said he's looked at games from previous years and is hoping to learn a bit from what other clubs have done to shut them down.
"They're used to dominating through the season, but finals football, you never know how it ends, and it's obvious with what's happened the past couple of years," he said.
"They've made it undefeated for a few seasons and then it comes the grand final and they lose, so maybe it's a mentality thing, and it is something that I've taken into account."
With three teams taking the field on Sunday, Okot is anticipating a big Tolland crowd but is hoping it won't distract his players too much.
"We're going into this business as usual, same preparations, same team talk, it's just another game," he said.
"Obviously there is that added grand final pressure, but it's important to make sure we go out like we have for the last couple of weeks."
