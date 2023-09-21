The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Business as usual for Wolves ahead of Pascoe Cup grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 21 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland striker and coach Daniel Okot pictured at training ahead of Sunday's Pascoe Cup men's soccer grand final at Equex Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley
Tolland striker and coach Daniel Okot pictured at training ahead of Sunday's Pascoe Cup men's soccer grand final at Equex Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley

They're hoping for a historic Pascoe Cup grand final win on Sunday, but Tolland are careful not to get too far ahead of themselves before they take the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.