Wagga trainer Scott Parry is excited to have Cartwright Queen competing in Friday nights Million Dollar Chase Wagga final.
The three-year-old bitch was a surprise qualifier after finishing third in the second heat last Friday behind the Daniel Gibbons-trained Kelsey Bale and Geoffrey Scott-Smith-trained Dundee Smokey.
Parry shares the training of Cartwright Queen with partner Samantha and said they were both excited to have a runner in the Wagga final over 525m on Friday night.
"Yeah I'm stoked," Parry said.
"It's pretty good for us anyway and the missus is pretty stoked."
Cartwright Queen was at long odds to even qualify for the final however Parry always had faith she could have a good run if things went her way.
"I thought she had a chance of running fourth if she got a good run through on the corner," he said.
"But she was 80-1 in the heat and she'll go round at 8-1 again in the final, she's the roughy of the field lets put it that way."
While one of the outsiders in the final, Parry was pleased with drawing box two as that will provide Cartwright Queen with a small advantage.
"Yeah that's where she needs to be on the rails," he said.
"She's a slow beginner so she needs a lot of luck on the first corner to get a run through to catch up a bit."
The Lisa Cockerell-trained Hector Fawley is the favourite to take out the feature final on Friday night and Parry had him as one of the top contenders to win.
"Definitely Hector Fawley and Kelsey Bale," he said.
"Then the two Dundee dogs have got a lot of pace and they are going to be hard to run down.
"They'll be a lot better for the run last week."
Cartwright Queen has been in solid form of late and Parry believes that if a bit of luck falls her way then she could potentially pull off what would be a huge upset.
"She is always around the money and running home good," he said.
"She just needs a lot of luck early and if she can have clear running down the back she always runs home strong."
The winner of the Wagga final will progress through to the semi-finals to be hosted held next month ahead of the $1,000,000 feature final on October 13.
While saying it would be great to progress through to the next stage, Parry said it was an accomplishment in itself just to qualify for the Wagga final.
"It'd be awesome," he said.
"But it's just good to make it to the final in Wagga at least."
Parry was hoping for a competitive run from Cartwright Queen and noted that Samantha is the one who does the majority of the work with her.
"It's more or less her dog," he said.
"I just do all the little bits at home, she does all the racing with her and they've got a good bond together.
"Let's hope they can pull it off."
